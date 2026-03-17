Siliguri: Biodiversity survey shows improved soil, water

Siliguri: The water quality of the Fuleshwari River, which had remained in poor condition for a long time, has shown noticeable improvement, according to findings from a recent biodiversity survey.



For the first time in Siliguri, a biodiversity survey was jointly conducted by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and the Solitary Nature and Animal Protection (SNAP) Foundation to assess environmental conditions in the city. As part of the pilot project, Ward No. 20 was selected for the survey.

The survey, which began last year, has now been completed and compiled into a report in the form of a book. The report was formally handed over to Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb on Monday. Speaking about the findings, Kaustav Choudhury, from SNAP Foundation, said that the survey revealed a significant improvement in the pH level of the water in Ward No. 20. Earlier, the pH level of the water was excessively high, but it has now reduced considerably, which has positively impacted the health of trees in the area. He also stated that the soil quality had improved.

However, he noted that the number of trees in the ward is still quite low and needs to be increased. The survey also recorded around 28 to 30 species of living organisms, including insects, in the ward.

“However, there is a need for more trees and greater biodiversity. If similar surveys are conducted across all 47 wards of the city, we will be able to introduce the People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR). This will help us understand the extent of biodiversity loss and identify measures needed for its conservation,” he said.

Ward Councillor Abhaya Basu also welcomed the findings of the survey, stating that several previously unknown facts have come to light.

Similar surveys will gradually be conducted in all 47 wards of Siliguri.