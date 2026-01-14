Siliguri: Bidhan Market traders seek CM’s intervention in ownership rights issue

Siliguri: Ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s proposed visit to Siliguri on January 16, traders of Bidhan Market have once again raised their long-pending demand for full ownership rights of their shops. On Tuesday, members of the Bidhan Market Traders’ Association submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister at the state government’s branch secretariat, Uttarkanya, seeking her direct intervention in

resolving the issue.

The traders alleged that despite approaching multiple government departments and holding several meetings with administrative officials, their demand for ownership of shop spaces remains unresolved. They have been staging continuous protests, sit-ins, and demonstrations over the years but claim that no concrete solution has been offered so far.

Bapi Saha, Secretary of the Association said that the traders decided to directly approach the Chief Minister after learning about her upcoming visit to Siliguri. “We are hopeful that if the Chief Minister intervenes personally, our long-standing problem will be resolved at the earliest,” he stated.

According to the traders, Bidhan Market was originally built during the tenure of former Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, who allocated shop spaces to traders. Later, the market came under the Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, which issued land pattas to some businessmen at that time. Subsequently, the current state government transferred the responsibility of the market to the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).

The SJDA began issuing licenses for running businesses in the market. However, traders claim they are facing multiple difficulties in obtaining licenses due to unresolved land ownership issues.

There are reportedly around 5,000 traders operating in Bidhan Market, including those running temporary stalls. All traders are now collectively demanding permanent ownership rights to ensure a complete and lasting resolution of the matter. The traders have been protesting since April 2023 and have organised several demonstrations to press their demand.