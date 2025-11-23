Siliguri: Bengal Safari Park’s tiger zone all set for ‘major expansion’

Siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park is set for a major expansion with the increasing number of tigers housed in the facility. What began nearly a decade ago with just two Royal Bengal tigers has now grown into a thriving population of 14. The Bengal Safari Park has been successful in tiger breeding, and to ensure better living conditions and support further breeding, the park authorities have decided to enlarge the tiger enclosure.

At present, the tigers are housed within a 20-hectare enclosure, which is no longer sufficient, the park authority stated. With approval from both the Central and state zoo authorities, work has begun in full swing to develop an additional 20-hectare tiger zone as part of the project’s second phase. Fencing is already underway in the new location. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by the end of December.

The expanded tiger enclosure is expected to enhance the safari experience for tourists by opening up a wider, more natural habitat for tiger viewing. At the same time, the tigers will benefit from a safer and more comfortable environment.

E. Vijay, Director of Bengal Safari Park, said: “The enclosure expansion has become necessary due to the rising number of big cats. The newly built enclosure for the white tiger and her two cubs has already generated strong public interest, with reports suggesting that the cubs are adapting well to their new surroundings.”

Authorities remain confident that the ongoing expansion will further strengthen Bengal Safari Park’s success in tiger conservation. They hope the upgraded facility will attract more visitors and set a benchmark in wildlife preservation.

Meanwhile, the approval for the proposal to launch a lion safari and bring in additional species remains pending.