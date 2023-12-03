Siliguri: Bank association protests against privatisation policies

Siliguri: All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) will start a movement against the Central government’s policy of bank privatisation before Lok Sabha elections. The bankers association believes that it will have an impact on the election results. The association will organise Gram Sabhas, public meetings with the slogan ‘Bank Bachao Desh Bachao’ in different areas, especially in rural areas of Bengal.



This was discussed in the 40th Annual General Meeting of State Bank of India Officers Association, Bengal Circle (SBIOA) held in Siliguri on Sunday. “We strongly criticise the current Union government’s policies and actions that are perceived as anti-worker and anti-people, particularly its push towards the privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings or Public Sector Banks. The privatisation will not only affect bank employees but customers as well. Therefore, we are continuously protesting against the decision,” said Shubhajyoti Chattopadhyay, General Secretary of SBIOA.

He further said: “Due to our continuous protest, the government could not implement the rule till now. The protests will continue until the government withdraws their decision.”

They also said that there is a crisis of staff in State Bank of India branches as the Central government is not giving approval for staff recruitments. Owing to this officers have to work for long hours. These points will also be highlighted in the protest.

Deepak Kumar Sharma, Sr Vice-President of AIBOC and more than 650 officers members from all districts of North Bengal were present at the meeting.