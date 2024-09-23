Siliguri: ASI arrested on allegations of rape

SILIGURI: Amid the turmoil of the RG Kar incident, an assistant sub-inspector has been arrested on allegations of raping a woman in Siliguri. The accused police officer has been identified as Amar Bir. He was posted at the Bagdogra traffic guard under Siliguri Metropolitan Police.



He had been absconding for about two months after the woman lodged a complaint at Matigara Police Station. Eventually, police arrested him from Mallaguri on Friday night. Biswa Chand Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said: “He was suspended soon after the complaint of rape was lodged against him. He had been absconding during this time. He was sent to judicial custody by Siliguri Court when he was produced before the court on Saturday.”

Amar had been posted at the Bagdogra traffic guard for the past two years. Despite being married, the police officer developed an alleged relationship with another woman, who was also married.

In the FIR, the woman mentioned that the accused Bir took her to different locations and hotels numerous times and raped her.

He even threatened her not to disclose anything about this.

However, on July 22, the woman lodged a complaint at the Matigara Police Station. After the complaint, Amar Bir stopped going to work. Sources said he even tried to obtain anticipatory bail. However, his bail plea was rejected by the court.

Meanwhile, another man was arrested on allegations of raping a 13-year-old minor. The incident occurred in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Hari Roy. According to sources, around five months ago, the minor went to a relative’s house where the accused took her to an abandoned place and allegedly raped her.

The family learned about the incident recently and lodged a complaint at the police station. Consequently, police arrested him on Friday night and produced him in Siliguri Court on Saturday.