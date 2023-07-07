Siliguri: Artist offers free tattoos of Mamata and Abhishek

Siliguri: Diehard fan of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee? Want to etch a tattoo, that too free of cost? Here is a golden opportunity for you. A tattoo artist is so enthralled with the popularity of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee that he is doing their tattoos free of cost. The offer is on till July 11.



“I am not much into politics. However, I found the popularity of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee so overwhelming that I decided to give the fans free tattoos of either Mamata Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee, absolutely free of cost,” said Yogi, the tattoo artist.

The idea had taken shape before the Panchayat elections and Yogi had immediately announced it on social media. He runs the ‘Yogi Tattoo,’ a tattoo centre on ISKCON Mandir Road in Siliguri. Queries started pouring in ever since his announcement on social media.

“One person from Mainaguri came to my tattoo centre and got a tattoo of Abhishek Banerjee. Two others are scheduled to visit for Mamata Banerjee’s tattoo. One person will be visiting all the way from Malda for the free tattoo,” added Yogi. More people are in the queue to get tattoos. For a tattoo this size, Yogi usually charges a minimum of Rs 2000, depending on the intricacy of the design. If required, larger tattoos can also be done.

Rohit Das, who came from Maynaguri and got a tattoo on his hand, said: “I am a big fan of Abhishek Banerjee. When I came to know about the offer, I promptly contacted Yogi. This is such a unique offer. I loved the tattoo.”