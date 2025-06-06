Siliguri: APAI to host pre-counselling fair on June 9

Siliguri: The Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI) will host a pre-counselling fair in Siliguri at Courtyard by Marriott on June 9. The event will witness the participation of all the self-financing engineering, management and technical colleges who are the members of APAI and affiliated with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal. The fair will offer a comprehensive platform for students who are considering higher education options after Class 10, 12, or Graduation. Participation in the fair is open to all and free of entry charges.

Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal, a registered body, established in 2005, is the sole representative of all the self-financed Engineering & Technical institutions in West Bengal. APAI interacts with three different authorities — All India Council of Technical Education, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal and Ministry of Higher Education, Govt of West Bengal. The event will be highlighting the steps taken by APAI to bridge the gap between academia and industry and will motivate and guide the students to shape their future in Bengal and pursue their higher education from the state.

