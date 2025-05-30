Siliguri: Anti-waterlogging measures intensified to combat monsoon woes

Siliguri: With the monsoon fast approaching, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has stepped up its preparedness to combat perennial waterlogging issues that plague the city during the rainy season. Following the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the civic body has launched a comprehensive action plan aimed at mitigating rainwater stagnation across vulnerable areas of the city.

The SMC has deployed 250 workers to clean major sewer lines daily. The initiative is being supported by the establishment of a central control room at the SMC headquarters, along with additional 24-hour control units at each borough office to ensure real-time monitoring and quick response. A dedicated helpline has also been activated, enabling residents to report waterlogging and related emergencies.

“We are determined to ensure that rainwater does not stagnate in any part of the city,” said Manik Dey, Member of the Mayor-in-Council for the Conservancy department. “With dedicated cleaning teams working daily and our control rooms operational round-the-clock, we are confident of improved outcomes.”

Localities like Hyderpara, Champasari, Shaktigarh, Ashoknagar and Milanpally have been worst affected by water accumulation during even moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, during a board of councillors meeting held on Friday, Mayor Gautam Deb announced a slew of new civic initiatives.

Among the major decisions was the implementation of operating guidelines for bars and pubs in the city. Under the new directive, bars and pubs will be required to close by midnight, while liquor shops must shut down by 10:30 pm.

“We have taken this decision in the board meeting and will soon hold discussions with the Excise department.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines,” Mayor Deb said.

He cited security concerns behind the move, noting that the nightlife scene attracts outsiders and potentially increases the risk of infiltrators entering the city.

In addition to these measures, the SMC also plans infrastructural upgrades. A new parking facility will be constructed on the ground floor of the building located opposite the SMC office and a record room will be set up on the top floor of the same building.