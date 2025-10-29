Siliguri: Another arrest in fake cert scam

Siliguri: The Detective Department (DD) of Siliguri Police Commissionerate and Trishakti Corps Military Intelligence (Sukna Division) have jointly arrested another accused in connection with the fake birth and death certificate racket at Kharibari Rural Hospital. The arrested individual has been identified as Lalan Kumar Ojha (35 years), a resident of Putimari area in Bagdogra.

According to police sources, on Wednesday night, the team arrested Ojha from his residence and recovered several fake birth and death certificates, along with forged Aadhaar and PAN cards and other important documents. Investigators revealed that police personnel, posing as customers, set a trap for Ojha. When he agreed to prepare a fake certificate for them, the team caught him red-handed.

The case is part of an ongoing investigation into a racket involving the illegal issuance of fake birth and death certificates allegedly linked to Kharibari Rural Hospital. Reports suggest that the accused had been creating certificates using backdated entries to make them appear authentic.

Earlier, the police had arrested Nabajit Guha Niyogi, a worker of the Bangla Sahayata Kendra at Naxalbari BDO Office, and the main accused Partha Saha, a data entry operator at Kharibari Rural Hospital in connection with the same case. The accused will be produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday. mpost