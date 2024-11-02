Siliguri: Alternative intake tank to be inaugurated by mid-November

Siliguri: After nearly a year of effort, Siliguri’s long-awaited alternative intake tank for drinking water storage is almost ready for use. The new tank, which has been under construction at Fulbari with a budget of Rs 6.9 crore, is set to be inaugurated by mid-November. However, during the installation process water supply will be suspended for a few days.

To manage this disruption, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is putting in place alternative measures to ensure residents receive adequate water supply.

To support the community during this time, SMC plans to deploy water tanks across different wards and distribute water pouches. In response to challenges encountered in previous attempts, where many residents reported insufficient water distribution, the SMC has strengthened its efforts to avoid similar issues.

Dulal Dutta, Member of Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the Water Supply and Health department at SMC, assured that every step is being taken to prevent such complaints.

“The work of the alternative intake tank is almost finished. As water supply will be suspended for a few days during installation, we are making necessary arrangements to supply water during that time,” stated Dutta.

The need for this alternative intake tank arose as a significant amount of silt accumulated in the Teesta River. This silt also accumulated inside the current intake tank in Fulbari, which supplies drinking water to Siliguri. Without an alternative intake tank, authorities have been unable to clean the existing tank, fearing that a prolonged suspension of water supply would severely impact the city.

As many as 25 water tanks to be rotated across city wards, another 15 tanks will be supplied by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department. Plans to provide water pouches have also been finalised during the time of installation.