Siliguri all set to get ‘street food lane’

Siliguri is all set to get a ‘street food lane’ with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) having started work on setting up a food court on Station Feeder Road (SF Road). Kiosks are being constructed on the sides of the street. About Rs 25 lakh has been sanctioned for this project.

Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of SMC, said: “Siliguri has a large population of foodies. We have all kinds of street food here. People love eating street food. Owing to this we decided to come up with a food lane. Here they will get all kinds of street food in the same location. The work has already started. The state Health department will distribute those kiosks through a tender process. Within a few months, the work will be finished.”

SF Road is already famous for a variety of street food. Many vendors have already set up their food stalls on both sides of the road. However, these stalls at present are scattered all over the road. With the aim of organising the stalls, the SMC has taken the initiative.

Initially, 22 kiosks will be set up on the road which will start from Hindi High School to Milan Pally Government Hall. Later, more kiosks will be installed in other areas.

The size and shape of all the kiosks will be uniform. The Corporation will beautify the surroundings. People can try out their favourite food in an ambient environment. This project was passed in the 14th Board meeting of SMC that took place on March 27 in 2023. The SMC has also expanded both sides of SF road.