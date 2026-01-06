Siliguri all set to get 1st government-run table tennis academy

Siliguri: Siliguri is set to regain its past glory in table tennis with the establishment of the first government-run table tennis academy at the Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das Municipal Indoor Stadium. The academy will be operated by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and aims to nurture both budding and established players by providing modern infrastructure and professional coaching.

As part of its initiative to develop sports infrastructure in the city, the SMC has renovated the stadium. The facility has been upgraded with modern table tennis tables and mats, creating a professional training environment. The renovated stadium will house the academy, which is expected to become a hub for table tennis players across age groups.

Alongside new trainees, state-ranking players will also practice at the academy. Renowned coaches from across the state like Mantu Ghosh, Amit Dam, Subrata Roy and others will offer training free of cost. On Monday, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb held a meeting with members of the Mayor-in-Council and concerned officials to review and augment preparations for the academy.

“There was a shortage of proper sports facilities in Siliguri. Keeping this in mind, we have started developing

the sector. This will be the first academy to be run by the SMC itself. Junior and senior table tennis players will be able to practice here every day,” Deb said. Once known as a strong centre for table tennis, Siliguri’s sports sector has gradually declined due to inadequate facilities. According to the Mayor, 23 junior players have already registered for the academy. In total, around 50 junior and 35 senior players are expected to train at the facility. Currently, six tables have been installed, with plans to increase the number as per requirements. A gym will also be set up within

the stadium. Additionally, preparations are underway to introduce facilities for badminton at the stadium.

The newly renovated stadium is tentatively scheduled to be officially inaugurated on January 24.