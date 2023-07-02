Siliguri: ‘Agencies collecting parking fees illegally by printing coupons by themselves’

SILIGURI: Citizens of Siliguri have raised complaints against tendered agencies for charging double parking fees instead of the parking fees set by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).



It is alleged that these agencies are unlawfully printing their parking coupons and collecting fees. Rajesh Prasad Shah, the Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the Parking department, has assured that necessary action will be taken.

“We have received complaints. Such activities won’t be tolerated. If required, we will cancel the contract with the agencies,” said Rajesh Prasad Shah.

Different areas in the city, including Hill Cart Road, Sevoke Road, Bidhan Road, Pradhan Nagar, and others, have designated parking spaces. The SMC had invited tenders to collect parking fees. Following this some agencies were awarded the contract. The SMC has set specific parking fees: Rs. 5 for the first hour and an additional Rs 2 per hour for two-wheelers, and Rs. 10 for the first hour and an additional Rs 10 per hour for four-wheelers.

However, allegations suggest that many agencies are charging Rs 5 per hour for two-wheelers after the first hour, and sometimes even Rs. 20 per hour for four-wheelers. They are accused of printing their own coupons with inflated rates.

A resident of Siliguri, Sujoy Ghosh, shared his experience, saying: “I parked my car in the SMC parking zone, and it took me four hours to finish my work. They charged me Rs. 80 for parking instead of Rs 40.” Similar incidents occurred with Raja Saha, another resident of Siliguri, who was charged Rs 50 for three hours of parking for his two-wheeler motorbike.”