Siliguri: Adult leopard falls into abandoned dry well, rescued

Siliguri: A male leopard fell into an abandoned dry well in Damragram at Dagapur in Siliguri on Monday morning. Foresters rescued it after trying for about two-and-a-half hours. The incident caused a stir among the local residents.

According to sources, the 6-year-old leopard, which had been seen in the Dagapur tea garden area previously, ventured into the village in search of food. The animal fell into a dry, abandoned well, alarming villagers when they heard strange noises emanating from the well. Upon discovering the leopard trapped inside, the villagers immediately contacted the Mahananda Wildlife Forest department. A team from Sukna Squad, along with forest workers from Sukna Range arrived on-site and, after assessing the situation, shot the leopard with tranquilisers to sedate it and ensure a safe rescue operation.

Once successfully retrieved, the animal was placed in a cage and transported to the Mahananda Sanctuary. The leopard is undergoing primary treatment before being released into the deep forest of Mahananda Sanctuary. Additional Division Forest Officer (ADFO) of the Sanctuary Santu Das said: “The area is adjacent to the forest and tea gardens, which is why such incidents can occur.

Thankfully, the leopard was in good health and after primary treatment, it will be released into the forest.”