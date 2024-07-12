Siliguri: ‘Admin to keep vigil on pvt school buses’

Siliguri: After the accident where a teacher died after being hit by a private school bus, the administration has begun taking steps against the school buses. The district administration will check whether the fitness certificate, insurance and vehicle documents of all the school buses are correct or not.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will also assist the administration in conducting the work. Notably, ambulances will also be monitored. The administration will also verify the authenticity of the documents of all the ambulances, stated Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, in a news conference on Friday.

He mentioned that on Thursday evening, he held a meeting with the officials of several departments, including Preeti Goyel, District Magistrate of Darjeeling district, Siliguri Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), police administration. During the meeting, the issue of school buses was discussed.

“Private schools that charge a significant amount of money from students should maintain all legal documents pertaining to school buses and the buses should be operated with care. No rash driving will be tolerated. The district administration will monitor school buses and we will assist them in doing so,” Deb added. This month, a private school bus hit a city auto near Hasmi Chawk in Siliguri. A teacher died because of the collision with the city auto. Residents of the city strongly condemned the incident and raised questions about traffic management.

In this regard, the Mayor said: “SMC has sent a letter to the Police Commissioner requesting a detailed investigation into the incident and whether the bus documents were valid. Appeals have been made to ensure that the culprits are punished severely.” The Mayor said that a meeting will be held with the officials of various private schools soon.