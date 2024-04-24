Siliguri: About Rs 1.5L cash recovered from BJP Panchayat member’s son’s car

Siliguri: A few days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from a car owned by the son of a Panchayat member who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



The BJP Mandal president of Ghoshpukur was also present in the car, along with the Panchayat member’s son and two others. As they could not show any valid document for carrying the cash, the Election Commission (EC) officials seized the cash.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the incident and said that the BJP has been trying to influence people with money before elections.

“People have understood that BJP only makes false promises. Therefore, they are trying to influence people with money, but it will not help them,” said Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress plains.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections is on April 26. As per the rules, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been imposed in the country after the announcement of election dates.

During this time, no one can carry cash more than Rs 50,000 or products worth more than Rs 10,000. If anyone is found carrying more cash or products, they will have to furnish valid documents.

On Monday, based on a tip-off, police from Ghoshpukur Outpost raided the Ghoshpukur area and seized the cash along with the vehicle. Ghoshpukur BJP Panchayat member’s son and Sanjay Singh, the Ghoshpukur Mandal president of BJP, were inside the car.

In this regard, Arun Mandal, president of BJP Siliguri organising committee, said: “The Panchayat member’s son borrowed money from someone for his treatment.

He is supposed to go outside Bengal for treatment. Therefore, he borrowed the cash. TMC has raised false allegations. We never distribute money to anyone.”