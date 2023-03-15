Siliguri: About 50 illegal shops near Eastern Bypass evicted

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation has embarked on an eviction drive against illegal encroachment to clear the main roads of the city.

On Wednesday, the illegal shops along the main road adjacent to the Eastern Bypass of Ward No. 42 were evicted

As tension prevailed revolving around the eviction drive, a large police force was deployed to control the situation.

“No illegal encroachments will be tolerated. We have already issued multiple notices to the traders asking them to remove the encroachments, however they did not pay any heed. We acted today. Such drive will be conducted in the important areas of the city,” said, Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of SMC.

It is noted that Illegal shops have been sprouting up on both sides of the main road adjacent to the Eastern Bypass for about ten years.

Around 50 shops were demolished on Wednesday in the presence of Police officials.

Meanwhile, the traders complained that the administration informed them about the drive on Tuesday night.

They did not get ample time to move out the goods. Suddenly, they were evicted.

Brijit Aich, the Assistant Engineer of the municipal corporation, said: “Notices were given earlier. They were also asked to vacate on Tuesday.”

“As they did not do so, they were evicted on the orders of higher authorities,” the official added.