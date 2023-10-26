Siliguri: About 400 Durga idols immersed at various ghats

Siliguri: Durga Puja Carnival and immersion took place smoothly and peacefully in Siliguri.



During three days of immersion, including the Durga puja carnival, around 400 Durga idols were immersed at various ghats in Siliguri. The police and civil administration made all the arrangements for the immersion. A huge crowd was gathered at Mahatma Gandhi More and Hasmi Chawk to witness the carnival.

Huge police forces were deployed at different areas of Hill Cart Road, Mahatma Gandhi More. At least 32 new CCTV cameras were installed at Mahatma Gandhi More for the carnival. More than 100 artistes performed there. The entire Hill Cart Road and Mahatma Gandhi More were decorated beautifully for the carnival.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri along with other officials were there at the carnival.

“A beautiful and peaceful carnival took place in Siliguri. We thanked the citizens for their support. We have made all the necessary arrangements,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

About 10 clubs took part in the carnival. Each club was given 10 minutes for their performances. Clubs arranged tableau where they showcased social messages.

Along with Siliguri Durga Puja carnival was organized in different districts of North Bengal including Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipuduar.

Meanwhile, this year, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) took extra precautions to avoid incidents like flash floods which took place last year in Malbazar. There was a help desk from Siliguri Municipal Corporation. NDRF teams were deployed near the riverbanks.

On Tuesday, 262 idols were immersed at Lal Mohan Moulick Niranjan Ghat and 32 idols were immersed at Parvati Ghat. More than 50 idols were immersed at Lal Mohan Moulick ghat on Wednesday, whereas about 20 idols were immersed at Parvati ghat near Champasari.

10 Durga idols were immersed at Lal Mohan Moulick Niranjan ghat on Thursday, the day of the carnival as 10 clubs participated in the carnival. Apart from this, immersion took place in different Ghats of Fulbari, Matigara, Porajhar, Sahudangi, and Bagdogra which are near Siliguri.