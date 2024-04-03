Siliguri: About 21 sharp weapons recovered ahead of LS elections

: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the police arrested a person with a large quantity of sharp weapons from a bus heading towards Kalimpong from Siliguri.

The accused has been identified as Noor Bahadur Kami (53 years), a resident of Kalimpong. According to police sources, on Tuesday

evening, police were conducting a naka check near Panitanki More, where they suspected the accused.

Police found 21 khukries (sharp weapons) inside the bag of the accused and arrested him. The market value of the seized weapons was Rs 16,000.

He was carrying the weapons to Kalimpong. In the primary investigation, police found that the weapons were being taken to Kalimpong and would probably be used during the election. He was produced at Siliguri Court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after the Lok Sabha election was declared, several arms and crude bombs were recovered in Siliguri, which created panic in the city.

On March 4, two men were held with a pistol and ammunition. On March 25, one man was arrested with a pistol. On April 2, three crude bombs were recovered near Siliguri.

Four pistols and ammunition were recovered in February of this year. In this regard, C Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police, said: “Continuous naka checking and night patrolling is ongoing.” On the other hand, three people were arrested on Tuesday night on allegations of attempted robbery in the Matigara area. The accused have been identified as Arjun Das, Bubai Das and Md. Mostafa, all residents of Siliguri. They were produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday.