Siliguri: 8 illegal constructions razed & notices sent to 55 illegal buildings

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is taking stringent action against illegal constructions in the city as part of which it has served notices to the owners of 55 illegal buildings and demolished about 8 illegal constructions in different areas of Siliguri.

To stop illegal constructions, continuous drives are going on in different wards of the city.

“We are not like the previous board. Our campaign against illegal construction is continuously on. We have already demolished many illegal constructions and also served notices to the owners of illegal buildings. If they do not take any action, we will demolish these constructions also,” said Ranjan Sarkar, deputy mayor of Siliguri.

Illegal construction is one of the most pressing problems in Siliguri. Many local residents have lodged complaints against these constructions to the new board. Besides, people also raise their complaints to the Mayor on the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme.

After receiving several such complaints, the Trinamool Congress-led board started taking steps to restrict illegal constructions. Till date, as many as 55 people have been served first notices, of which second phase notices have been served to 10 and final notices have been given to 19 persons.

Besides, 8 illegal structures have already been razed by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. Some of these demolished structures include a portion of a two-storey building in Ward number 10 near Hill Cart Road, many shops in Ward number 41 and 43, a house in Ward number 31, godowns in Ward number 40 and on Sevoke Road.

The deputy mayor further said that not only illegal buildings, but the SMC is also conducting drives against illegal encroachments in the city. In the last six months, drives to clear away encroachments have been conducted at SF Road, Sevoke Road, Roy Colony, Bangla Bazar, and the area of the Siliguri

District Hospital.