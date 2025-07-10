Siliguri: 8 held after violent clash in Bagrakote

Siliguri: As many as eight persons have been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s violent clash in Bagrakote and Tikiyapara areas of Siliguri.

The accused, identified as Jiaul Sheikh, Pappu Paswan, Gobindo Das, Titon Ghosh, Prem Kumar Paswan, Amarnath Bhagat, Md Alam and Md Firoz, are all residents of Siliguri and were produced before the Siliguri Court on Thursday.

Violence had erupted following a prolonged tension stemming from a cricket tournament held on June 29 in Ward 20, where the Dangipara team lost the match.

An altercation between groups from Dangipara and Bagrakote escalated after some youths of Dangipara allegedly beat up a youth of Bagrakote.

On Wednesday, the situation turned chaotic as both groups pelted stones at each other, vandalised homes and even attacked police personnel.

The police had to resort to a lathi charge and tear gas to bring the situation under control. A police picket has since been set up in the area. The Trinamool Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has incited the violence.