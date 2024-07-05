Siliguri: 7 held with firearms

Siliguri: A total of seven men were arrested with firearms and ammunition in two different raids in Siliguri on the same night.



On Thursday night, plainclothes police from Pradhan Nagar raided Dagapur area based on a secret tip. They recovered a one-shutter pistol, two rounds of ammunition and several sharp weapons from an abandoned location in the area. A total of five men were arrested from the spot. They were identified as Francis Kispotta, resident of Banarhat, Jalpaiguri, Abhishek Oraon, Goutam Mahato, both are residents of Alipurduar, Amit Singh and Sudesh Khati, residents of Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, based on a tip off, the cops of New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrested two youths from Kashmir Colony area on the same night. A one-shutter pistol and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Narayan Mandal and Sanat Barman, both residents of NJP Police Station area. All the accused were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Friday.