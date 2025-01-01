Siliguri: 7 held for kidnapping businessman over dispute

Siliguri: As many as seven men were arrested by Siliguri Police on Sunday night for allegedly kidnapping a businessman over a dispute. The accused, identified as Mukul Jha, Brijkishore Singh, Shiv Pratab Singh, Md. Mahfuj Alam, Dipak Pathak, Vishal Kumar and Prem Sharma are all residents of Siliguri.

Rameswar Roz and his son Mukesh Roz, both residents of Rajasthan, live in a rented house in Arabinda Pally in Siliguri. They have been conducting a business of curtains. According to sources, a conflict had arisen between the Roz family and the accused over business matters.

Late on Sunday night, the accused reportedly arrived at the Roz residence, creating a commotion and calling Mukesh outside. When Rameswar and Mukesh came out to confront them, the accused allegedly assaulted them. During the altercation, Rameswar was forcefully dragged into a car by the group, who then fled the scene. Mukesh promptly informed the police and police intercepted the vehicle at Hasmi Chawk. Rameswar was rescued and all the accused were detained on the spot. On December 30, Rameswar and his family filed a complaint, thereafter police arrested the accused and produced them at Siliguri Court on Tuesday. A detailed investigation into the case has been started.