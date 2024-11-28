Siliguri: 63-yr-old man arrested for sexually assaulting 4-year-old

Siliguri: A 63-year-old man was arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child. The incident happened in an area in Ghoshpukur under Bagdogra Police Station. The incident sparked public outrage, leading to protests outside the accused’s residence.

The accused has been identified as Apurba Debnath. He was a state government employee.

After retirement, he shifted to the area near the child’s house around two years ago. According to the family members of the victim, the incident happened on November 22. It is alleged that Debnath lured the child to his house with chocolate and subsequently assaulted her.

On Tuesday night, the child’s health condition deteriorated, prompting the parents to inquire about her well-being. The child then narrated the entire incident to her family. Enraged by the act, local residents gathered outside the accused’s house, demanding justice. An angry mob tried to beat the accused.

After receiving the news, the Bagdogra police rushed to the spot and tried to save the accused from the mob. The situation escalated, with protesters pelting stones at the police. A few police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, were injured in the incident.

A heavy police force was deployed to control the crowd. After a tense standoff, the police managed to arrest Debnath. The accused has been booked under POCSO Act and was produced before the Siliguri Sub Divisional Court on Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing.