Siliguri: 6 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in India

Siliguri: Six Bangladeshi nationals, including a child, have been arrested on charges of illegally entering India from Bangladesh and residing in the country for over four years. Along with the six, two Indians accused of providing them shelter, were also arrested by the Bagdogra police.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Sabuj Das, Sanju Das, Runi Das, Sajani Das and Pramita Das. The child, a four-year-old, was also detained during the raid. The two Indian nationals, Gajen Barman and Nripen Sutradhar, were arrested for allegedly aiding and providing them shelter. According to sources, Sabuj Das, originally from Ballubhatta in Badraganj Police Station area of Bangladesh, crossed the Hilly border in South Dinajpur into India approximately four years ago. He rented a house in Natunpara area of Goshaipur, Bagdogra, owned by Gajen Barman. He then started working as a mason.

It is reported that Sabuj later obtained an Indian Aadhaar card, raising questions about the legality of the process, which is now under investigation. In November 2024, Sabuj brought five relatives and the child to the rented house in Goshaipur. They were living in the house without any interference since then. However, an altercation with their neighbors took place late on Friday night. Following the dispute, the neighbours reported the matter to police, who arrested the entire family and the two Indian nationals.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been booked under the Foreigners Act and were produced before the Siliguri Court on Saturday. They have been sent for 14 days of judicial custody.