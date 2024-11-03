Siliguri: 58-yr-old man beaten to death for refusing to pay extortion money

Siliguri: The death of a 58-year-old man, Mohammad Jahuri, in the Raja Holi area of New Jalpaiguri (NJP) has sparked outrage and unrest in the area. Jahuri was allegedly beaten to death by a group of local youths after he refused to pay what locals have termed a ‘dadagiri tax’.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, some of the family members of Jahuri vandalised two houses belonging to those accused of the attack. According to sources, the incident took place on Friday night when Jahuri was sitting on the ground near his residence. A group of youths, reportedly intoxicated, demanded Rs 500 from him. When Jahuri refused, the situation escalated, leading to a brutal assault with sharp weapons. Jahuri was critically injured and rushed to Siliguri District Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries.

The incident has fueled community outrage, with residents increasingly concerned over alleged extortion practices and gambling rackets in the area. On Saturday morning, a group of locals gathered at the office of Ward 35 Councillor Shampa Nandi, where they filed multiple complaints demanding strict action against those responsible.

A complaint has been lodged against 10 youths believed to be involved in the incident at NJP Police Station. One suspect, identified as Mohammad Samsad, has already been arrested and is in custody. Following the tragic death, tensions in the area escalated. On Sunday, when Jahuri’s body was brought back to Raja Holi, some family members of the deceased allegedly vandalised the houses of the accused. In response to the ongoing unrest, a heavy police presence, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Somnath Das, was deployed. The residents of the vandalised homes were reportedly shifted to a safe location by police.

Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (East zone) said: “We are taking all necessary measures to ensure peace and safety in the area. Investigations are ongoing.” Sampa Nandi, the councillor of the ward, said: “We have faith in the police. Such extortion and gambling activities should be stopped in the area immediately.”