Siliguri: 55-year-old man arrested on allegations of raping minor

Siliguri: A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Siliguri on charges of raping a 12-year-old minor, an incident that came to light after the victim was found to be four months pregnant. The arrest was made on Saturday after police tracked the accused to Ghokshadanga in Cooch Behar. The accused has been identified as Nurul Islam. He was produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred a few months ago in an area under Ashighar Police Outpost. According to sources, Nurul Islam had a close relationship with the victim’s family.

A few months ago, he allegedly called the minor to his house when no one else was present and raped her, subsequently giving her Rs 100 and warning her to remain silent. The victim, fearful, did not disclose the incident at the time. The victim’s family noticed changes in her physical health a few days ago and discovered she was pregnant. It was then that the girl narrated the entire ordeal. On June 6, a written complaint was lodged with the police. However, Nurul Islam had been absconding since the complaint was filed. The Ashighar Outpost police, tracking the mobile phone, located Nurul Islam in Ghokshadanga, Cooch Behar. A police team was dispatched and he was arrested on Saturday.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old youth named Don Roy has been arrested for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old minor with whom he had a “love affair.” The minor had been missing since Thursday and was later rescued from Gajoldoba with the youth. Don Roy was produced in court on Saturday and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Both the accused have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rakesh Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: “Such cases are being taken as special cases. Investigation is on.”