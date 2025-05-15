Siliguri: 5 held with brown sugar in two different raids

Siliguri: The Siliguri police carried out two major drug raids, arresting five individuals and seizing a large quantity of brown sugar, cash and vehicles.

Late Tuesday night, the Special Operation Group of Siliguri Metropolitan Police and New Jalpaiguri Police raided the Kawakhali Bishwabangla Shilpi Hat area. Akhter Sheikh and Sapu Sheikh, residents of Kaliachak, Malda were arrested with 1,545 grams of brown sugar, Rs 1.58 lakh in cash and a motorbike. They allegedly came to deliver the drugs in New Jalpaiguri. They were produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday.

In a separate raid on Wednesday morning, police from Siliguri Police Station acting on a tip-off, arrested Bharati Mandal of Malda, Rajkumar Sahani of Mallaguri and Sushant Sikder of Baneshwar More, Siliguri. They were caught near Tikiapara More with 455 grams of brown sugar, Rs 30,000, three mobile phones and a scooty. All the three were produced at the Siliguri Court on Wednesday. Investigation is ongoing.