Siliguri: 4 held for molesting a woman, beating youths

Siliguri: The cops of Bhaktinagar Police Station of Siliguri Metropolitan arrested four youths on the charges of molesting a young woman and beating two youths.



The incident happened on Sunday late night near Sachitra Hotel on Sevoke Road. The accused have been identified as Anant Sharma (20) Sidhart Biswakarma aka Sidhu (18), Sachin Roy (20) and Raj chettri aka Banta (25), all residents of Shrastinagar Titangamore under Bhaktinagar Police Station.

According to police sources, a group of 7 to 8 youths got into an altercation with a youth named Shubham Halder and his family in the area on Sunday late night.

Later, Shubham and one of his relatives were allegedly hit with liquor bottles and sustained severe injuries. The accused also molested Shubham’s sister. Both the youths were heavily injured and were rushed to Siliguri District Hospital. Subham sustained many stitches on his head. After receiving the written complaint, police immediately conducted a raid and arrested four youths. The arrested were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Monday.