Siliguri: 4 arrested in teenager’s suicide case

Siliguri: The Pradhan Nagar Police arrested four people in connection with the suicide of Bappa Barman, a teenager from Devidanga in Siliguri. The arrested include the minor lover of the deceased, her mother, father and elder sister. The girl’s father is a member of a Panchayat Samiti. As the girl is a minor, she was produced at juvenile court.

The rest were produced at Siliguri Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, chaos erupted over the suicide of a 17-year-old teenager in Devidanga area. Furious people pelted stones at the police and vandalised police vehicles. The youth was found hanging inside his room on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the deceased had a relationship with a girl. Allegedly, the girl and her family member had assaulted the deceased on Tuesday humiliated over which he committed suicide.

They have been booked under sections 305 (Abetment of Suicide), 34 (Criminal Act done by several person), 323 (Punishment of voluntarily causes hurt), Indian Penal Code (IPC).