Siliguri: 3 table tennis players to represent India at Asia Pacific Hearing Impaired Games

Siliguri: Three hearing-impaired table tennis players from Siliguri, Prayas Saha, Priom Chakraborty and Subhechchha Roy, are set to represent India in the men’s and women’s Indian team at the 10th Asia-Pacific Hearing Impaired Games. The event will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 1 to December 8.

Prayas, a student in VII grade at Suryanagar Master Preet Nath Memorial Madhyamik Vidyalaya and Subheksha Roy, who will be appearing for her secondary exams this year, have both been deaf since childhood.

Priom Chakraborty, a 24-year-old player, has been practicing table tennis for a long time.

These three players took training from renowned coach and Banga Ratna awardee Bharati Ghosh.

This year, for the first time, the Indian Sports Ministry has approved full government funding for the team’s participation. In the past, hearing-impaired athletes often had to bear their own travel and accommodation expenses, a significant financial burden that left many unable to compete internationally. Bharati Ghosh expressed her relief and joy over this breakthrough, calling it a “big victory” for the players. “The government’s decision to bear the costs has made a world of difference. This time, they didn’t beg anyone for funds,” said Bharati Ghosh.

The Indian contingent for the Asia-Pacific Hearing Impaired Games, includes 69 players and 15 coaches across multiple disciplines, including athletics, badminton, chess, judo, taekwondo and wrestling.

The three left for their training camp in New Delhi on Thursday. After completing their training, they will leave for Kuala Lumpur on November 30.