Siliguri: 3 shops damaged in fire

A massive fire broke out opposite the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gate in New Jalpaiguri area in Siliguri on Wednesday noon. Three shops were damaged in the fire. The fire first caught in a garage from a machine and later spread to nearby shops.

Noticing the fire, IOC workers started extinguishing it with foam and by the time two fire engines reached the spot, IOC workers had almost extinguished the blaze. The blaze was brought under control after about half-an-hour.

There were many houses behind the shops and the residents came out in panic.

After getting the news, Shampa Nandi, the councillor of Ward 35, reached the spot and spoke to the businessmen. According to the fire officials, the fire was caught due to a short circuit in a machine.