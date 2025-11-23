Siliguri: 3 missing girls rescued after four days

Siliguri: After four days of disappearance, police finally rescued three minor girls from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station late Saturday night. The girls, residents of Ward No. 1 in Siliguri, had left home on November 19, saying they were going to celebrate a friend’s birthday, but did not return. When all attempts to trace them failed, their families lodged a missing a complaint at Pradhan Nagar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the Anti-Crime Wing launched an investigation. On Saturday night, the girls contacted their families from the NJP station. Police immediately reached the spot and rescued them. The girls were taken to the police station and later handed over to their families. During questioning, the girls reportedly stated that they travelled from Siliguri Junction to Howrah with a person. Police have launched a probe to find out why they went there, who accompanied them, and whether anyone influenced their actions.