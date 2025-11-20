Siliguri: 3 minor girls go missing after friend b’day

Siliguri: Three minor girls have mysteriously disappeared after going out to celebrate a friend’s birthday. The missing girls are all school students and close friends. They are residents of Siliguri. According to sources, two of them study in Class VII, while one is a Class VIII student.

Family members said the three friends left home around 10:30 am on Wednesday to celebrate the birthday of one of the missing girls. They reportedly informed their families that they were going to a café and would return within 2 to 3 hours. However, after leaving home, the girls could not be contacted, raising immediate concern among their family members.

As the day progressed and the girls did not return even late at night, the families began searching for them. After failing to trace them, the families filed a missing complaint at the local police station. Even after more than 24 hours, no trace of the three minors has been found, leaving their families deeply worried. Based on the complaint, police have initiated an investigation and are trying to find the girls.