Siliguri: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases

Siliguri: The Special Task Force (STF) and Siliguri Metropolitan Police seized a large quantity of drugs in two separate raids in Siliguri. A total of three people were arrested. While cough syrup of estimated market value of approximately Rs 1.5 crore was seized in one case, in the other, cannabis worth Rs 40 lakh was seized.



On Sunday, Special Task Force (STF) and NJP police seized 10,000 bottles of banned cough syrup hidden in a truck loaded with cycle parts and arrested two men at Jiaganj area in Fulbari. They are identified as driver Hardip Singh and helper Manjit Singh from Punjab. The arrested individuals were attempting to illegally transport banned cough syrup from Punjab to Agartala. The estimated market value of approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The cough syrup was being transported from Cooch Behar to Bihar in a pick up van. All the three were produced at Court on Monday. In the second case, STF and Matigara Police apprehended a youth with 146 kgs of cannabis from Phansidewa underpass area. The accused has been identified as Sujan Debnath, a resident of Dinhata. The market value of the seized drug was Rs 40 lakh.