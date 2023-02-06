Siliguri: 3 dead, 3 injured after truck hits ambulance

Siliguri: Three persons died and three suffered injuries when a truck collided head-on with an ambulance carrying a patient.



The incident occurred on Sunday night at Amaidighi Check Post near Fulbari.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Roy (50) the driver of the ambulance, passenger Bapan Ghosh (35) and wife of the patient Rita Saha. Mukti Saha the patient, Gopal Kar and Mridul Saha were seriously injured in the incident. There was a total of six people, including the driver, in the ambulance.

Sources said that an ambulance left for Siliguri with the patient Mukti Saha and his four relatives from Mainaguri Hospital on Sunday night. They were on the way to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). On the way, the ambulance collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Three people died on the spot. The truck driver fled after the incident.

The New Jalpaiguri police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the NBMCH. The accident is believed to have been caused by low visibility owing to dense fog.

Ambulance driver Prashant Roy’s house is in the Petkati area in Mainaguri, Bapan Ghosh was from Subhashnagar, Mainaguri and Rita Saha’s house is in Mill Para in Mainaguri. Gopal Kar and Mridul Saha are seriously injured and have been admitted to the NBMCH. An autopsy was conducted at the North Bengal Medical College on Monday.

“Mukti Saha suffered a cardiac arrest at Mainaguri. He was taken to the Mainaguri Hospital but when his condition deteriorated he was referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Immediately, his family moved for NBMCH on Sunday night,” said Bishu Sen, a relative of the deceased. The New Jalpaiguri Police started investigating the incident. They are searching for the truck driver.

Another accident took place on Monday morning at the Chamta Bridge area under Matigara police station. Several passengers were injured when a bus overturned in a collision with an oil tanker.

A bus bound for Siliguri collided with an oil tanker coming from the other side. The bus is believed to have been overspeeding. The bus lost control and overturned on the side of the road. Two passengers were critically injured in the incident. The police of Matigara police station along with traffic ADCP Poornima Sherpa reached the spot. Police rescued the injured and sent them to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.On the same day afternoon, another bus also met with an accident. A total of six people, including a child was injured.