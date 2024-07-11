Siliguri: 3 arrested with cannabis

Siliguri: The police of Ghoshpukur Outpost have seized 60 kg of cannabis from a bus of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and arrested three persons from the bus on Wednesday night from Ghoshpukur More. The accused have been identified as Ujjwal Shil from Dinhata, Amal Barman from Falakata and Atmik Pandey from Malda. The contraband was reportedly being smuggled from Cooch Behar to Kolkata. The three accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Thursday.