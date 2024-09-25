Siliguri: 25-day-old girl child dies after being thrown into well by mother, investigations on

SILIGURI: A 25-day-old girl child was thrown into a well by her own mother and was declared dead when taken to the hospital. The tragic incident has shaken the residents of Sukantanagar in Ward Number 38 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).



The incident occurred on Tuesday morning. The child was later declared ‘brought dead’ at the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. The mother has been identified as Ashtami Goswami. The police of Ashighar Out Post have already detained her. According to family members, Ashtami, who married Nayanmani Goswami just over a year ago, had been struggling with mental health issues following the birth of her daughter.

Ashtami allegedly expressed her intentions to harm the child prior to the tragic act. On Tuesday morning, while her husband and mother were sleeping, she suddenly took the child and threw her into a well in their house.

Local residents, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the scene to attempt a rescue. Firefighters quickly arrived, drained water from the well, and retrieved the child, who was subsequently transported to Siliguri District Hospital, where doctors confirmed the baby’s death upon arrival.

Dulal Dutta, councilor of Ward Number 38, rushed to the spot and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“Such a tragic incident cannot be accepted. Whether the mother was actually mentally unstable or not, this needs to be examined by doctors.

An investigation is required into the incident.”