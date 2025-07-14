Siliguri: 2 youths stabbed after protesting abuse of woman

Siliguri: Tension gripped Baneshwar More area near Eastern Bypass in Siliguri on Saturday night after two youths were seriously injured after being attacked by a miscreant. The incident occurred when the youths confronted a man for allegedly abusing a woman.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Farid Khan, a resident of Bihar.

According to police sources, trouble had started two days ago when the woman was reportedly harassed while passing through the Baneshwar More area. She later narrated the incident to her two brothers, who became enraged and began searching for the accused.

Their search ended on Saturday night when they spotted the alleged harasser, Farid Khan, near the Eastern Bypass.

A heated argument broke out, which quickly escalated into violence. During the confrontation, Farid allegedly took out a knife and attacked the two brothers, leaving them seriously injured.

Locals rushed to the scene and helped rescue the victims, who were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, a large contingent of police from Bhaktinagar Police Station and Ashighar Outpost rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The accused was produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday.