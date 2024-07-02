Siliguri: 2 youths beaten up by RPF

Siliguri: Two youths were allegedly beaten up by an on-duty officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Thakurnagar Railgate near Siliguri. On Tuesday, Amit Das, a resident of Madhya Shantinagar area, was on his way to a nursing home in Siliguri.



As there was a massive traffic jam at Thakurnagar Railway gate, he appealed to the RPF officer on duty to clear the traffic quickly. However, the officer allegedly misbehaved with him. He dragged the youth and beat him with his baton. Another youth present in the area recorded the whole incident on his phone’s camera.

He was also allegedly beaten up by the RPF personnel. The RPF officer did not want to comment.