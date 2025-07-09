Siliguri: 2 minor boys apprehended for ‘raping’ specially-abled woman

Siliguri: Two minor boys have been apprehended in Siliguri on allegations of repeatedly raping a specially-abled woman from their locality, an incident that only came to light after the victim was discovered to be pregnant.

The arrests were made on Monday night following a complaint lodged by the woman’s mother at Matigara Police Station. The alleged incidents took place in an area under the jurisdiction of Matigara Police Station.

According to family members, the two minor boys, who are neighbours of the victim, repeatedly assaulted her over a period of time.

The victim, who lives with her mother, was often alone at home as her mother works as a daily wage labourer. The mother recently noticed changes in her daughter’s physical health. On Sunday, a doctor confirmed that her daughter was two-and-a-half-months pregnant.

Upon questioning, the specially-abled woman reportedly informed her mother that the two boys would frequently come to their home and allegedly rape her. Police officials stated that due to her mental instability, the victim had not disclosed the assaults to her mother earlier.

Following the revelation, the victim’s mother filed a written complaint with the Matigara Police on Monday. They were subsequently produced before the Juvenile Court on Tuesday. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.