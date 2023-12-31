Siliguri: 2 men held with 11 stolen motorbikes

Siliguri: The Darjeeling Police have arrested two men with 11 stolen motorbikes and scooties. Praveen Prakash, the Superintendent of Darjeeling Police stated this in a news conference at Garidhura Out Post on Sunday.



He said that a total of 14 complaints of motorbike thefts were lodged at various police stations under Darjeeling Police. A special investigation team was formed with two police officers for investigation and naka checking was conducted regularly. A few days ago, a person namely Asim Bhowmik was arrested for stealing a scooty in Kurseong.

After questioning him, the police found that he had stolen a total of 14 bikes and scooties from different places and sold them to a person namely Momirul Mia in Cooch Behar. After that, the police team went to Cooch Behar and arrested Momirul and recovered 11 stolen bikes and scooties. Both the accused are the residents of Cooch Behar.