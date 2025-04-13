Siliguri: 2 injured in attack by miscreants

Siliguri: Two Charak Puja Sanyasis (taking part in the religious festival of Charak) were allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants late Saturday night while performing religious rituals near the Mahananda River in Jyoti Nagar area of Ward 4 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

The injured, identified as Manish Sarkar and Kartik Sarkar, are currently receiving treatment at the Siliguri District Hospital for serious injuries sustained during the assault. According to reports, the incident took place at around 11 pm when the two ‘sanyasis’ had gone to perform a ritual near the river where some youths were consuming alcohol. The victims alleged that a group of drunken individuals began hurling liquor bottles at them. When the victims confronted the group, they were suddenly attacked with sharp weapons and severely beaten. The assailants reportedly fled the scene after the attack.

A complaint has been lodged against three individuals. Police pickets have been deployed at both the hospital and Ward 4 area.

Kartik Sarkar said: “Yesterday, when we went to perform rituals by the river, we had an argument with the miscreants who were in a drunken state. They attacked us and beat us up. We demand strict punishment for the culprits.”