Siliguri: The police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrested two youths with 21 kg of cannabis from Tinbatti More in Siliguri on Tuesday night. The accused have been identified as Liton Oraon and Jamir Hussain, both residents of Dinhata.

They had sourced the cannabis from Dinhata to smuggle it to Siliguri. The accused were produced at the Jalpaiguri

Court on Wednesday.