Siliguri: 2 held in 2 separate fraud cases

Siliguri: Two people from Cooch Behar were arrested for allegedly duping money in two separate cases.



Complaints for both the cases were lodged in 2023 at Panitanki Out Post. Police arrested both the accused at the same place in Cooch Behar on Thursday.

In one case, Moumita Nag, a resident of Hakimpara area of Siliguri, met a 25-year-old youth named Devkant Dey on social media. A brother-sister relationship developed between the two.

After gaining Moumita’s trust, Devkanth took money from her several times by promising her that he would double the money. He took about Rs 10 lakh from Moumita and absconded. On October 9, 2023, Moumita lodged a complaint. In the second case, another person named Sanat Talukdar from Cooch Behar was arrested by the police of Panitanki Outpost on charges of cheating a resident of Jalpaiguri on the pretext of providing a loan from the bank.

Shyamal Sarkar, a resident of Jalpaiguri, took a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a bank in Siliguri last year. The accused, Sanat Talukder, was an employee of that bank. There, Shyamal gave Rs 1 lakh to Sanat to submit to the bank, but he deposited the money to his own

bank account.

Later, on September 22, 2023, Shyamal lodged a complaint. Both the accused were produced in Siliguri

Court on Friday.