Siliguri: 2 held for sexually assaulting minors

Siliguri: A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old minor daughter in Siliguri. According to sources, the accused person used to physically torture his wife regularly.



Recently, when the wife went to her father’s house with her daughter, the minor confided in her mother about her father’s misdeeds. Immediately, the mother lodged a written complaint at the police station and the police arrested him on Sunday night.

In another incident, a 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old minor in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Satish Barman. Sources said that the minor was left alone at home for a few days while her parents were away for work. During their absence, an elderly man from the neighbourhood allegedly assaulted her.

Upon their return, the minor informed her parents about the incident. They lodged a complaint on June 12.

The accused was arrested on Sunday night. Both the accused have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

and produced at Jalpaiguri court on Monday.