Siliguri: 2 held for assaulting tourists

Siliguri: Two individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting a tourist and his family at the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus in Siliguri. The accused have been identified as Bikash Kali Sarkar (40 years), a resident of Cooch Behar, and Sanjay Kumar Raut (46 years), a resident of Bagdogra.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Wednesday when Paulen Das, a resident of Cooch Behar, was waiting in the ticket queue with his family to travel to Darjeeling.

An argument reportedly broke out between Das and the two accused over an unknown issue. The situation quickly escalated and the accused allegedly assaulted Paulen Das and his wife in front of other passengers.

Following the incident, Das lodged a written complaint at the Pradhan Nagar Police Station.

Acting promptly, the police arrested both the accused based on the complaint. The arrested were produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday.

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to verify the sequence of events.

Police officials assured that strict action would be taken to ensure the safety and security of visitors in the region.