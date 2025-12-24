Siliguri: 2 gang rape case convicts get 20 years’ RI

Siliguri: The Siliguri Fast Track Court sentenced two youths to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting them in a gang rape case under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code. The verdict comes nearly two years after the incident.

According to the prosecution, the crime took place in June 2023 in the Matigara Police Station area. A college student was allegedly gang raped by her two friends in a secluded area on her way back home from college.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the police station, based on which the police arrested the two accused, identified as Alay Roy and Vishal Mahanta. The case was tried on a fast-track basis. After examining the evidence, including testimonies of 11 witnesses and the victim’s medical report, the court found both accused guilty. Along with the imprisonment sentence, the court also directed them to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the victim. In default of payment, they will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment.

Public Prosecutor Pijush Kanti Ghosh said: “The swift verdict would act as a deterrent against such heinous crimes. Considering the age of the convicts, the court awarded the minimum sentence prescribed under the law.” The convicts were denied bail and remained in judicial custody throughout the trial.