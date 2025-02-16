Siliguri: 2 cyber fraud cases reported

Siliguri: Two residents of Siliguri have fallen victim to cyber fraud, collectively losing lakhs of rupees in separate incidents. Complaints have been lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

In the first incident, 61-year-old Tapas Chakraborty, a resident of the Ashrampara area, lost Rs 2,22,800 in a series of fraudulent transactions. According to reports, Tapas’s mobile phone was stolen on February 11.

Despite not having an ATM card or online banking facilities, he found that the sum had been withdrawn in eight separate transactions. This raises concerns about how unauthorised access was obtained without his PIN or permission.

Upon discovering the financial loss, Tapas Chakraborty promptly reported the matter to the Cyber Police.

The second incident occurred at a private bank ATM near Malhotra Tower on Hillcart Road in the Pradhan Nagar area. Prasenjit Chakraborty, another resident of Siliguri, attempted to withdraw money from the ATM on Saturday afternoon when his card unexpectedly got stuck in the machine.

In an attempt to seek assistance, he called a helpline number displayed on the ATM. The number directed him to a fake address and upon returning, he found his ATM card was missing. Shortly afterward, he received a message notifying him that Rs 20,000 had been debited from his account. Realising he had been scammed, Prasenjit Chakraborty reported the incident to the Cyber Crime Police Station at night.

Investigations into both cases are currently underway.