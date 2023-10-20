Siliguri: 2 arrested with 2 kg heroin

Siliguri: The Special Operation Group of Siliguri Metropolitan Police and plainclothes police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrested two men with 2 kg of heroin.

Based on information from secret sources, police jointly raided a hotel in the Fulbari area in the Jalpaiguri district on Thursday and arrested the two. The estimated market value of seized heroin was Rs 2 crore.

The arrested have been identified as Md. Jamshed and Md. Rakib, both residents of North Dinajpur. A truck bearing a Nagaland number plate and a pickup van with West Bengal number plate were seized.

Subhendra Kumar, the ADCP said: “We received information from STF Kolkata that a large quantity of drugs was being smuggled. Accordingly, we conducted the raid.” On Friday, the accused were produced before the Jalpaiguri Court.